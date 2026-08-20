Mich. Appeals Court Bars Hearing Testimony At Murder Retrial

By Parker Quinlan ( August 20, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court has ruled that testimony provided by witnesses at a hearing where a defendant argued he had ineffective counsel at his murder trial cannot be used in an upcoming new trial, even though the hearing witnesses are not available to testify again....
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