Senator Questions CBP Over Lifted Ban On Dominican Sugar
By Dylan Moroses ( August 20, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee asked the Customs and Border Protection commissioner on Thursday why President Donald Trump's administration chose to allow imported sugar products from the Dominican Republic that were previously prohibited due to the company's alleged use of forced labor....
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