Meta Atty 'Absolutely Wrong' On Client Privilege, Judge Warns

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 20, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- With trial dark Thursday due to juror illness, a California judge overseeing states' claims that Meta Platforms Inc. hid social media's harms heard arguments over evidence, at one point criticizing Meta's efforts to assert attorney-client privilege and calling the company's in-house lawyer "absolutely wrong" about the appropriate standard....
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