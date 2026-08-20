Conscious Content's $3M DIP Boost Faces Creditor Pushback

By Yun Park ( August 20, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday said he would consider ed-tech company Conscious Content Media's request for $3 million in additional Chapter 11 financing next week, after the creditors committee pushed back against the debtor's expedited schedule and said it needed more time to review the request....
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