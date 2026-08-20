LSU Gets Damages Sliced In Attys' Pay Bias Suit

By MJ Koo ( August 20, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has slashed the damages awarded to two former in-house attorneys who won a retaliation verdict against their university employer over gender pay equity complaints, cutting each award from $750,000 to $280,000 while rejecting bids for a new trial or outright dismissal....
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