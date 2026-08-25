Navigating Rising AI Use In Pro Se Employment Suits

By Ashley Prickett Cuttino ( August 25, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- It's as easy as the click of a button. A disgruntled former employee opens an artificial intelligence tool, types "draft a lawsuit because my boss fired me," then answers a few questions for clarification, and within seconds they have a polished complaint that is ready to file. No lawyer, no retainer, no waiting. Then, with another simple prompt, they have instructions on how to file the complaint....