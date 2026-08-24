AGs Want Meta's Privilege Claims Reviewed In Bellwether Trial

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 24, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- During a break in a jury trial Monday over states' claims Meta hid social media's harm, states' counsel urged a California federal judge to require Meta to re-review all of its attorney-client privilege designations, arguing that "it seems actually logically impossible" that Meta described the wrong standard in only a single document. ...
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