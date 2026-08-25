NAACP Warns Justices Colo. Pre-K Exemption Risks Bias
By Benjamin Morse ( August 25, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The NAACP and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Colorado's nondiscrimination rules for its universal preschool program, warning that allowing religious schools to receive public funds while excluding students based on sexual orientation or gender identity would undermine civil rights protections....
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