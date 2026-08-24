SEC Crypto Offering Plan Leaves States, Platforms Guessing

By Aislinn Keely ( August 24, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's long-awaited plan to boost cryptocurrency offerings would clear the way for crypto projects to raise capital from retail traders, but the proposal already faces major questions from how it permits secondary trading to the limits it puts on states....
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