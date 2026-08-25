EasyJet, Apollo Extend Deadline For £5.7B Takeover Details

By Irene Madongo ( August 25, 2026, 11:17 AM BST) -- The boards of easyJet and Apollo's acquisition vehicle have agreed to push back the deadline for publishing formal details of a proposed buyout worth approximately £5.7 billion ($7.8 billion) to mid-October, the budget airline said Tuesday....
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