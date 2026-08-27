Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani Adds 2 Litigators In Hartford

By Christine DeRosa ( August 27, 2026, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has added two experienced litigators to its Connecticut office, one who spent 17 years at McCarter & English LLP and another who previously spent 12 years with Gordon Rees....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies