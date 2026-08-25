Mich. Panel Keeps Democratic Ballot Bids Alive Despite Error
By Melanie Dorsey ( August 25, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Democratic attorney general candidate Eli Savit and secretary of state candidate Garlin Gilchrist II can remain on track to appear on Michigan's November ballot after a state appellate panel upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to disqualify them, ruling that a lower court wrongly rejected the challenger's amended complaint but that the error was harmless. ...
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