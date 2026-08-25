AIDS Org 'Had Its Chance' To Sue Express Scripts, Judge Says
By Bryan Koenig ( August 25, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts convinced a Missouri federal judge Tuesday to dismiss an AIDS Healthcare Foundation antitrust suit the judge said was precluded by a rejected earlier case in the same district raising the "same facts and circumstances" accusing the pharmacy benefit manager of imposing lower reimbursement rates on specialty pharmacies....
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