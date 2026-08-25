Colo. Judge Ships $8.3M Messner Reeves Fraud Suit To Utah
By Zach Dupont ( August 25, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge granted a motion Monday from law firm Messner Reeves LLP to move a lawsuit accusing the firm of stealing more than $8 million as part of a fraudulent loan scheme to Utah after finding the venue was the proper forum to litigate the claims....
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