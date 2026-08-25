Ex-OCC Counsel Joins Clark Hill's Banking Practice

By Jon Hill ( August 25, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has expanded its financial services regulatory roster with the addition of a longtime member of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's law department who advised on bank exam issues, appellate litigation and corporate applications at the national bank regulator....
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