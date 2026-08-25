Watchdog Wants NY Judge Ousted Over Retaliatory Suit
By Rose Krebs ( August 25, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined a state judge should be removed from office for filing a retaliatory defamation suit against an eye-care worker who had lodged an ethics complaint over the judge refusing to wear a mask in an office in 2021....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.