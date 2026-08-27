Inside The $150M Immigration Contract That Wasn't
By Daniel Connolly ( August 27, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The leader of a small Houston-based law firm says she was "blindsided" by an announcement from the federal government that her 24-attorney shop had won a $150 million no-bid contract to represent thousands of immigrant children in deportation proceedings....
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