Naked Whey Can't Dump Naked Juice's TM Suit, Judge Says
By Gina Kim ( August 25, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Naked Juice can proceed with its trademark infringement suit alleging vitamin and supplement company Naked Whey sells sparkling energy drinks under the brand "Naked" after an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday the plaintiff pled with sufficient details to show customers might think the beverages share a common source....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.