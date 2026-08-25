Insurance Holding Co. Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With Equity Swap

By Ben Zigterman ( August 25, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Insurance holding firm Hallmark Financial Services on Tuesday received confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan, which calls for cutting about $116 million of the debtor's $135 million of funded debt through a debt-for-equity swap with its lender Hildene Capital Management....
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