Arizona Atty Reprimanded For Series Of AI Errors
By Matt Perez ( August 26, 2026, 12:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has formally reprimanded a lawyer who admitted to filing four briefs that contained errors including false quotes and a faulty case summary generated with artificial intelligence amid an employment discrimination suit, noting the lawyer previously faced sanctions on two separate occasions for violating court rules....
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