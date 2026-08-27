NLRB Ruling Highlights Risk From Employee Handbook Test
By Daniel Johns ( August 27, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A recent decision from a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge highlights the ongoing scrutiny that employers face when defending an allegation that the employer's mere maintenance of a rule or policy might be interpreted to somehow inhibit protected activity and thus violate the National Labor Relations Act.[1]...
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