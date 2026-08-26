Del. Police Captains' OT Exemption Fight Heads To Trial

By MJ Koo ( August 26, 2026, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court has declined to rule before trial on whether Wilmington police captains are exempt from overtime pay, finding genuine factual disputes about whether their primary duty is frontline law enforcement or management that only a jury can resolve....
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