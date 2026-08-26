Eton's Galzin TM And False Ad Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

By Ivan Moreno ( August 26, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals can proceed with trademark infringement and false advertising claims accusing Extreme V of marketing a dietary supplement as a Wilson disease treatment, with a Michigan federal judge finding that Extreme V's defenses and factual challenges could not dispose of the case at the pleading stage....
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