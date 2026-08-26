Urban Farm Startup 80 Acres Files Ch. 7 With $100M-Plus Debt

By Emily Lever ( August 26, 2026, 11:09 AM EDT) -- An Ohio-based vertical farming startup, 80 Acres Urban Agriculture, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in Delaware with several affiliates and listing $100 million to $500 million each in assets and liabilities. ...
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