DOJ Flags Breach Of Internal Policies In Apple Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( August 26, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday that its staffers breached internal policies when they shared personally identifiable information with an outside discovery vendor that was hired not by the department, but instead by the DOJ's state attorneys general partners, in the monopolization case against Apple....
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