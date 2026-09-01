4 Boutiques Launch Global Insurance Firm For Policyholders

By Emma Cueto ( September 1, 2026, 9:21 AM EDT) -- Four insurance law firms that exclusively represent policyholders have joined forces to create a global firm operating in eight countries, including the U.S., the U.K., France and Spain, saying in an announcement Tuesday that it is the largest policyholder-side law firm in the world....
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