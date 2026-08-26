SEC Granted $1.18M Win In Fourth Colo. Case Over Scam Firm
By Zach Dupont ( August 26, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge recommended Wednesday that final entry of default be issued against a fraudulent investment firm run by a Hong Kong resident for failing to respond to one of several lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of running a scheme that duped investors into buying U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies....
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