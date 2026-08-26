DC Circuit Upholds Approval Of La. LNG Terminal, Pipeline

By Jared Foretek ( August 26, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a $10 billion liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in Louisiana, denying petitions from environmentalists saying the commission had unjustifiably dismissed threats to the climate stemming from the project....
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