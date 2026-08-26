Calif. Bill Curbing PE Role In Litigation Heads To Newsom
By Lauren Berg ( August 26, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California bill to ban corporate investors from influencing litigation strategy is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after passing with bipartisan support from the state Legislature....
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