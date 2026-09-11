Trial Errors 'Crippled Goldstein's Defense,' 4th Circ. Hears

By Jeff Overley ( September 11, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Appellate luminary Tom Goldstein unveiled a sweeping and forceful critique aimed at erasing his felony fraud convictions, telling the Fourth Circuit that prosecutors were hell-bent on convicting him "no matter the facts or law," disregarded a star witness's "incompetence" and benefited from a trial judge's "inexplicable" rulings....
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