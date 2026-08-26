Cox Industries 'Corporate Looting' Suit Remains In La.

By Emily Lever ( August 26, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana bankruptcy judge has declined to transfer a lawsuit launched by the Chapter 7 trustee of oil and gas company Cox Operating LLC against the insolvent firm's top brass, denying four motions from 25 defendants to move the case from Louisiana federal district court to Texas bankruptcy court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.