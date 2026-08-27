3 Firms Lead Swedish Miner's $1.3B Deal For 65% Nexa Stake
By Dawood Fakhir ( August 27, 2026, 2:30 PM BST) -- Swedish mining and smelting company Boliden said it has agreed to acquire an approximately 65% stake in zinc and silver miner Nexa Resources SA for $1.31 billion to expand its presence in two important mining jurisdictions in Latin America....
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