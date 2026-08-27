Dems Say DOJ Opinion Aims To Foil Oversight Of White House

By Courtney Bublé ( August 27, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- With midterm elections right around the corner, Senate Democrats are worried the new legal opinion from the U.S. Department of Justice could let the Trump Administration obstruct congressional oversight of the White House....
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