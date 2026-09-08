Fed's Capital Rule Proposal Could Help Banks Stay Mutual

By Daniel Hartman and Matthew Hanaghan ( September 8, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- On July 31, the Federal Reserve Board proposed its first comprehensive rewrite of its rules for mutual holding companies since it inherited supervision of them from the Office of Thrift Supervision in 2011.[1]...
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