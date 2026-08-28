UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( August 28, 2026, 12:45 PM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen shoe brand Crocs bring an appeal against the chief executive of the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office, singer Alanis Morissette sued by the former head of operations at Live Nation Israel, and the son of convicted fraudster Guo Wengui file an appeal against the Chapter 11 trustee controlling his father's bankruptcy estate. ...
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