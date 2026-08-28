IRS Corrects Proposed Regs On Foreign Tax Rules
By Kevin Pinner ( August 28, 2026, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service issued a notice Friday to correct several aspects of proposed regulations issued this month that relate to allocating foreign taxes following the repeal of a deferral election and the disallowance of foreign tax credits on certain distributions of previously taxed earnings....
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