Ex-Sergeant Says Prosecutors Charged Him In Retaliation
By MJ Koo ( August 28, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A former Colorado sheriff's sergeant has told a federal court the district attorney and her investigator who charged him with failing to report suspected child abuse lacked probable cause and the prosecution was motivated by retaliation for his First Amendment activity rather than any genuine belief he committed a crime....
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