OCC Sends Final Stablecoin Rules For White House Sign-Off
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 28, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has sent its final rule establishing standards for stablecoin issuers under its supervision to the White House in the latest step toward implementing last year's landmark stablecoin law known as the Genius Act, following comments from Comptroller Jonathan Gould that the agency plans to issue the oversight rule by November....
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