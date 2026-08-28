G20 Trade Rises In Second Quarter Of 2026, OECD Says

By Kevin Pinner ( August 28, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- International trade in goods and services rose substantially among the Group of 20 nations in the second quarter of this year, driven by goods imports in places like the U.S. and services exports in places like China, the OECD said Friday....
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