SEC Says 38 Colorado Advisers Filed Sham Fund Disclosures
By Zach Dupont ( August 28, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed 38 complaints in Colorado federal court Thursday against fraudulent investment advisers who the government claims filed "substantially similar" forms with false information to be labeled as exempt reporting advisers to dupe investors....
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