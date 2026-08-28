SEC Plans To Grant CFTC Oversight Of EU Debt Futures
By Jessica Corso ( August 28, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing a regulation that could make it easier for U.S.-based traders to bet on the future of European Union debt obligations by promising to place the oversight of such trades under the exclusive jurisdiction of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission....
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