Buchalter Adds Litigator In Atlanta From Chamberlain Hrdlicka

By Emily Johnson ( August 28, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has added a former Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry shareholder in its Atlanta office, strengthening its litigation practice with an attorney with significant experience representing businesses in commercial litigation and creditor rights matters, according to an announcement Friday....
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