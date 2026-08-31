6th Circ. Says Binoculars Justified Search Of Suspect's Truck

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 31, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel has ruled a man accused of stalking his estranged wife in Tennessee cannot suppress guns and other evidence found in his truck, saying binoculars left in plain view on his center console gave officers reason to search the vehicle without a warrant....
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