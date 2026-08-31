SLB Buying Kelvion In $4.1B Data Center Cooling Deal

By Al Barbarino ( August 31, 2026, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Global energy technology company SLB said Monday it has agreed to acquire Apollo-backed Kelvion, a provider of thermal management and heat exchange technologies, in a $4.1 billion deal that SLB said will expand its role in the rapidly growing data center infrastructure space. ...
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