Ropes-Steered Lilly To Buy Goodwin-Led Merida For $2.9B

By Al Barbarino ( August 31, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co., advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, said Monday that it has agreed to pay up to $2.875 billion in cash to purchase autoimmune- and allergic disease-focused biotech Merida Biosciences Inc., which is being advised by Goodwin Procter LLP....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.