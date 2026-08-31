Mich. Court Upholds 2 Probate Ballot Decisions

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 31, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court on Friday issued rulings in two disputes over the November ballot for the Wayne County Probate Court, allowing Vanessa Moss to remain on the ballot while affirming the exclusion of Susan L. Hubbard, in separate challenges over campaign finance filings and nominating petition signatures. ...
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