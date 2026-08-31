New Report Rings Alarm On Threats To Judicial Independence

By Jack Karp ( August 31, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Verbal attacks on judges, disinformation about the courts and the defiance of court orders are undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and significantly affecting individual judges' ability to do their jobs, a report out Monday says....
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