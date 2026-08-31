$60K Default Award Recommended In Book Copying Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( August 31, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge recommended awarding a Romanian publisher $60,000 in statutory damages and permanently barring a Colorado company from infringing its copyrights in two health and wellness books, finding the infringement was willful and continued even after the company defaulted in the case....
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