Copyright Office To Test New Registration System In Late 2026

By Theresa Schliep ( September 11, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office is making progress on its launch of its new modernized registration system, with plans to start rolling out some functions to Copyright Public Modernization Committee members later this year, leaders said Friday....
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