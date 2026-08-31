Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( August 31, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court this past week saw disputes over a $200 million federal grant, a $1.7 billion software take-private deal, the ouster of Better.com founder Vishal Garg and a proposed $4 million settlement stemming from an electric vehicle company's SPAC merger....
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